Punjab: Cooperation dept plans to link farmer, consumer through e-retail

Punjab’s Cooperation Department is drawing up plans to enable farmers to sell their produce directly to customers through online retail stores and mobile applications, in an attempt order to do away with the margin lost to middlemen and ensure more profits for the sellers. To this end, the department plans a pilot project in areas around state’s capital Chandigarh. The state government is already exploring the idea of “farm to fork” business model to help farmers diversify from the existing wheat and paddy crop pattern. Financial Commissioner and Principal Secretary (Cooperation), VK Singh, said, “We will tie up with cooperative societies in areas around Chandigarh in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ropar districts and will help them reach out to customers directly through their fresh produce of any kind.”

The Cooperation department will also identify and seek help from cooperative societies in the packaging and dispatch of the farm produce to online retailers. “The societies which deal in this aspect of the marketing could be different than those actually growing the produce. With a large number of retail outlets now in the field of direct supply of fresh farm produce to customers, and with even online retail giants like Amazon showing interest in this field, we see a bright scope of increasing the farmers’ incomes. We will approach these large online retail stores with this proposal,” Singh said.

Department officials say the move will help oust the middlemen who take away a big chunk of profit margins of farmers and growers. “This will also encourage the farmers to diversify extensively from the crop cycle in which they are stuck right now. Once the farmer realises he has direct access to the customer, he will be encouraged to go in for fruits, vegetables or any other crop which is fast moving and brings him better price per yield,” said Singh. Development of mobile applications for helping farmers in this direct selling bid will also be undertaken. Officials feel the penetration of smart phones has reached a sufficient level where farmers will be able to make use of these applications if these are made user-friendly. However, agri-marketing expert Vijay Sardana advised caution saying farmers as well as consumers must be familiarised with all aspects of e-commerce before the scheme is implemented.

“It would be unwise to jump directly into e-commerce without ensuring that the consumers’ as well as sellers’ faith in the system is built up. I would suggest the government first put these cooperative societies in direct selling mode in a physical way with the multitude of housing societies dotting Chandigarh so that confidence builds up. Thereafter, the e-retailing mode could be adopted after the consumer and the seller is satisfied with the system,” he said.

Mohali-based agriculture and food expert, Devender Sharma, said Niti Ayog had also floated a paper in this regard where they said that they want to promote direct buying from farmers. “This is a very cleverly worded statement as they want to dismantle Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs). The problem with implementing this move is that there is a new middleman in the from of of the e-retail stores,” he said. Sharma said encouraging cooperative is a hope if the state government designs it properly. “What is required is also to form a cooperative of users. Why cannot we have a family farmer from whom we can buy from? That is the level of confidence we should work on,” he said.

