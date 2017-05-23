Punjab Congress MLAs meet ahead of civic polls

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (File Photo) Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (File Photo)

The Punjab Congress on Tuesday held a meeting of with its MLAs to discuss the party’s preparations for the upcoming municipal corporations and municipal councils polls in the state. “We discussed mainly about the preparations of the party for MC (municipal corporations) and municipal council elections,” Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said.

The meeting was attended by most of the MLAs including cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu who holds the charge of local bodies. Cleaning of sewers, installing street lights and collection of garbage was also discussed in the meeting, he said.

The term of four Municipal Corporations of Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala will end in September, while term of the municipal councils in the state is likely to end during the period of June-August.

