Punjab: Congress finds comfort in dera head’s fall

As the news of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim broke, there was relief in the state Congress camp. While officially appealing for peace, many leaders called each other and even exchanged congratulatory messages.

The dera head had not supported the Congress during the last Assembly election, while it had openly announced its support for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Considering that the dera has its influence in at least 40 Assembly segments out of 117, and five parliamentary constituencies out of 13 in the state, political leaders have always vied for the dera’s support.

But during the last Assembly polls, Capt Amarinder Singh did not go to seek support of the dera. While he went to dera Ballan, Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, but skipped a trup to the Sirsa dera.

Several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Congress MLA Kewal Dhillon, Indian Youth Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, gad visited the dera head in their personal capacity. While both Bhattal and Dhillon lost from Lehra Gaga and Barnala, respectively, Warring won from Gidderbaha.

The Dera head also has a relative in the Congress camp. Party’s Maur candidate Harminder Singh Jassi is related to Ram Rahim Singh. But he also lost from in the election.

