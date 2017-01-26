Punjab: Congress expels seven rebels

Congress expelled seven rebels, who did not retire even after Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh issued an ultimatum, for life. They are Ashok Sharma from Pathankot, Gurbinder Singh Atwal from Nakodar, Jagmeet Singh Sahota, an Independent from Amloh, Hemraj Aggarwal from Ludhiana, Manjit Singh Mann from Moga, Amarjit Singh Gharu and Rajinder Deepa from Sunam. Amarinder had on Sunday issued a final ultimatum to rebels, giving them time till Tuesday 5 pm to withdraw or face action.

Amarinder, in a statement issued late on Wednesday evening, said, “It was important to send out a strong message that the party would not tolerate such rebellion and those going against the high command’s decision would have to pay. The expulsion of these seven members is permanent and they will not be taken back into the party under any circumstances.”