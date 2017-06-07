Punjab Congress demands resignation of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over deaths in Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest

“On one hand, the BJP government at the Centre has promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and on the other, bullets were fired on growers demanding debt relief,” said Sunil Jakhar; (right), while taking a dig at Shivraj Singh Chouhan; (left) “On one hand, the BJP government at the Centre has promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and on the other, bullets were fired on growers demanding debt relief,” said Sunil Jakhar; (right), while taking a dig at Shivraj Singh Chouhan; (left)

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the death of five persons in the farmers’ agitation in the state. “The party condemns the killings in police firing in MP,” Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told reporters in Chandigarh. Holding the BJP government there responsible for “mishandling” the situation, he demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek Chouhan’s resignation.

“On one hand, the BJP government at the Centre has promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and on the other, bullets were fired on growers demanding debt relief,” Jakhar said. Five persons were killed on Tuesday in MP’s Mandsaur district as an agitation by farmers for debt relief and better crop prices turned violent, prompting authorities to clamp curfew in the trouble-hit area.

“What happened in MP is very sad and disturbing. The Centre should immediately ask the MP chief minister to step down,” the Congress leader said.

On waiving debts of farmers in Punjab, Jakhar said, “The Amarinder Singh-led state government is committed to honour its pre-poll promise.”

Hitting-out at the previous SAD-BJP dispensation for doing “nothing” for the welfare of farmers, he said, “They have not done anything for growers and are now questioning us on debt waiver. Amarinder Singh is the only hope for farmers in the state.”

The Congress in its poll manifesto had also promised to eliminate loan and auction and give farmers the complete payment for their crops.

Meanwhile, the Congress chief also held a meeting with all the vice-presidents of the party’s district units in Chandigarh.

