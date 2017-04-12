Punjab: Conduct checks on de-addiction, rehab centres, says state health minister to civil surgeons

PUNJAB HEALTH Minister Brahm Mohindra Tuesday instructed all civil surgeons in the state to physically check drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres and come up with a report on streamlining them.

A statement issued Tuesday said the minister also appealed to social organisations and NGOs to fight the war against drugs unitedly. “…civil surgeons will thereafter put up a detailed report clearly listing out anomalies and suggestions for streamlining the functioning of drug de-addiction centres,” said Mohindra.

Mohindra said it was the “prime job” of the Punjab government to stomp out all forms of drug usage from the state. “Civil surgeons will spearhead the campaign against drug addiction and they have been instructed to personally check all the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres. If any of the management of de-addiction centres is found guilty for non-compliance of set rules laid for the operations of these centres, they will be taken to task,” the statement said.

Blaming the previous SAD-BJP Government for not doing anything for eradicating the drug menace from the state, Mohindra said, “They (the previous government) had be-fooled the Punjabis by making false, tall claims of waging war against drug addiction but in reality the leaders had promoted drug trade in the state.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now