Punjab CM trying to lower dignity of Sikh institutions, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo) Former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Express photo)

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of trying to “lower the dignity” of Sikh institutions including the SGPC by asking them to “submit” to a commission of inquiry.

Amarinder had yesterday accused SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar of obstructing the course of justice by refusing to appear before the Justice Ranjit Singh commission probing sacrilege cases in the state.

“The commission has been set up to destroy all evidence of the Congress hand in the acts of sacrilege which were committed by our opponents merely to defame the Akali-BJP government and turn the Sikhs away from it,” Badal said in a statement. He said everyone in Punjab was “aware” of the authenticity of this commission.

“The utter absence of independence and neutrality of this commission is proved by the fact that it needs Amarinder to act as is its spokesperson. “Amarinder’s statement criticising the SGPC chief for refusing to cooperate with this commission is really the ultimate proof of the true motives behind the setting it up,” Badal said.

The former deputy chief minister said the fact is that these acts of sacrilege were a part of a deep-rooted conspiracy against the then Akali-BJP government and the Congress was its prime suspect. “And now, the chief minister expects us to validate his commission of inquiry which is set up only to provide a legal cover for those very acts of sacrilege,” Badal alleged.

He said Amarinder was merely continuing the old policy of the Congress of trying to “undermine” the sanctity and authority of Sikh institutions like the Akal Takht and the supreme elected parliament of the Sikhs, the SGPC in order to “destroy” the fountainhead of the spiritual power of the Sikhs. The Punjab government set up the Ranjit Singh Commission after it found the report submitted by the Zora Commission constituted by the previous SAD-BJP government “inconclusive”.

More than 120 incidents of desecration of holy texts and religious places were reported in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App