Punjab CM seeks increase in IAS cadre strength

The Centre is reviewing cadre strength of all states. The Centre is reviewing cadre strength of all states.

With a number of Punjab’s IAS officers heading more than one department, the state has sought from Union government an enhancement of cadre strength from existing 221 to 232. Punjab’s case for enhancement was put up to Centre by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh at a meeting of Cabinet Secretary in New Delhi, in which Singh asked for 11 more IAS officers. The Centre is reviewing cadre strength of all states.

As of today, Punjab has only 200 officers with 21 seats being vacant. The state has been contending that there was a gap which affected the administration. Sources in the Personnel Department of Punjab said that the decision on the issue is pending.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appointed Dr Girish Sahni, Assistant Professor Orthopaedics, Government Medical College Patiala, as his Officer on Special Duty (Medical Services). With his appointment, CM has 11 OSDs now.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App