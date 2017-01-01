Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal hails PM for announcing several pro-poor incentives

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Source: File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. (Source: File Photo)

Hailing the slew of pro-poor and pro-farmer incentives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s eve, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday said that these steps would give the much needed impetus to the economy besides ensuring the well being of all.

The Chief Minister lauded PM Modi for taking these historic decisions, which were the need of the hour.

“The dynamic and visionary leadership of Modi is proving as a boon for the entire country as for the first time in the history of Indian democracy, any Prime Minister has taken such decisions which were directed towards the welfare of every strata of the society,” 89-year-old CM said in a statement here today.

Watch What Else Is making News

Badal said that PM has proved that he was man of actions, who was fully dedicated for the development of the country and prosperity of people.

The CM said that the initiatives of PM Modi aimed at enhancing the scope of financial reforms to usher in an era of clean economy were a revolutionary step, which would be very helpful in progress and growth of the country.

He said that 60 days’ interest waiver for the farmers on loans taken from agriculture banks would give the much needed relief to the farming community, “which was on the cross roads due to the wrong policies of the previous Congress governments”.

“The decision of granting government guarantee for Rs 2 crore loan given to small business would be instrumental in giving boost to the economy. Various slabs of interest waiver for housing loans besides higher interest earning for the senior citizens will immensely benefit the common man,” he further said.

Extending his support to Prime Minister on demonetisation, Badal said that this move would prove very beneficial for the countrymen as this step has been taken in the larger interest of the country.

“After initial hiccups this scheme, which is the brainchild of the Prime Minister, will act as a catalyst to wipe out the parallel economy propelled by black money and corruption from country besides several other social maladies,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Union Minister and Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla today welcomed the initiatives, stating that the PM had provided relief to each and every section of the society.

Lauding the Prime Minister, Sampla said, “Now the dream of millions of Indians to own a house will come true..”

Sampla also thanked and praised the people for their cooperation for supporting the government’s move of demonetisation stating that under the leadership of PM Modi, the year 2017 will usher in an era of progress, development and transparency in the country.