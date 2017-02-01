Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal condemns blast in Maur, urges people to maintain peace

Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

Strongly condemning the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda in which five persons were killed, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday urged people to exercise calm and said those involved in it would be dealt with severely. “Nobody would be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace and communal harmony in the state,” he said.

He appealed the people to maintain peace, amity and communal harmony at all cost as preached by our great gurus, seers and prophets.

Badal said all the culprits involved in this heinous crime would be dealt with severely as per the law. Expressing anguish over the incident, Badal exhorted the people to exercise restraint in these circumstances by displaying the ethos of religious tolerance, unity and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister cautioned the “anti-social elements” who were bent upon to tarnish the congenial atmosphere of peace and communal harmony in the state.

He said the people would never allow these “anti-Punjab elements” to succeed in their “nefarious designs”. “No one connected with this crime will be spared and we will ensure that strictest action is taken against the culprits involved in the incident,” he added.