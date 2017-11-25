Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s confidant back as adviser after retirement

Captain Amarinder Singh (File) Captain Amarinder Singh (File)

Retired IAS officer Himmat Singh, a confidant of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who was accused of “financial impropriety” worth Rs 6.41 lakh during the previous SAD-BJP regime but was cleared by Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), has been appointed as horticulture adviser to the state government, subject to Cabinet approval.

The CAT had come down heavily on the previous government for “malafide” and quashed two chargesheets against Himmat, a 1980-batch officer, in February this year. He superannuated in August 31 this year.

Himmat Singh is an addition to the already existing army of advisers with the state government. Amarinder himself has a senior adviser, a media adviser, an adviser and a technical adviser. Sources said Himmat Singh had not been allotted an office as of now and no remuneration decided for him as yet. Himmat Singh, when contacted by The Indian Express, said he would be working pro bono and not accept any salary from the government. “I will be working voluntarily,” he said.

He was made the permanent vice-president of four government-funded councils, including citrus and agri juicing, value added horticulture, organic farming, and viticulture (grape cultivation) in 2006 during the previous regime of Amarinder. The four councils, set up at a cost of Rs 87 crore, were aimed at helping farmers to diversify from agriculture to horticulture.

During the Badal regime, Himmat was issued two chargesheets for “financial impropriety” involving Rs 6.41 lakh and proceeding on leave without sanction. He was also posted as member secretary, Punjab Women Commission, a post much below his rank. In 2013, Badal had ordered disciplinary action against him and also the recovery of Rs 6.41 lakh from him.

He was accused of allegedly spending the money from the funds of four councils during his leave from May 11, 2007, to August 31, 2009, on foreign travel, hotel bills and liquor.

Himmat had moved CAT in August 2016, stating that SAD-BJP government was denying him the “status and responsibility” of post equivalent to CS for more than three years. The tribunal gave him relief and quashed both the chargesheets against him, observing that the state government orders “smack of malafide intent” and are “vitiated on account of arbitrary exercise of power”.

The SAD-BJP government was preparing to go in an appeal when the regime changed and the Congress-led government took over in Punjab. He was handed over the charge of horticulture department by the CM in March.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App