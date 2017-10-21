Captain Amarinder Singh restores pension for widows of govt staff killed by extremists

Captain Amarinder Singh (FILES) Captain Amarinder Singh (FILES)

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday restored the Special Family Pension for widows of government employees killed by extremists, and also agreed to extend the Red Card scheme to families of police personnel killed during the militancy period. The Special Pension Scheme was revoked by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government in 2016 and Amarinder had promised to restore the same if the Congress came to power in the state.

The CM further announced that the pension under the scheme would be made available to the widow till her death as against the earlier provision of it being provided until her remarriage.

The Special Family Pension, for which necessary directions had already been issued to the DGP, will be given to widow or mother of the deceased government employee killed by or during action against extremists, the CM said. The pension amount will be equal to the last pay drawn at the time of the death of the personnel, said the CM, adding that the widows of the martyrs “are a part of our family and it is our duty to take care of them.”

Acceding to a request from the families of the police martyrs, the CM assured them that they would also get the Red Cards, so far being issued only to civilian victims of terrorism, with immediate effect. Amarinder further promised the martyrs’ families that their demand for posting of their children, recruited in the armed police, near their home districts would be sympathetically considered by the government.

