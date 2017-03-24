Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh makes 13 political appointments in CMO

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has surpassed his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal in political appointments for the Chief Minister’s Office. While Badal had seven advisers and two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), Amarinder crossed the mark of nine by appointing five OSDs on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the government had appointed three advisers and five secretaries.

The number of total political appointees in the CMO office has now reached 13. They include Lt Gen TS Shergill, senior adviser, Raveen Thukhral, media advisor, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, adviser, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary, Vimal Sumbly, press secretary, Major Amardeep Singh, political secretary, Karanpal Sekhon, political secretary, and Khubi Ram, security secretary.

Sources said more political appointments in CMO are in the offing as several other aides of Amarinder have been eyeing certain positions. They include a former MLA, who lost election this time but is considered very close to the CM. As CM, Badal had invited criticism for having made nine political appointments during his tenure.

