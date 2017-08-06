Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh condoles death of Kapurthala royal family scion

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File/Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Kapurthala royal family scion Kanwar Vishwajit Prithvijit Singh, who passed away at a private hospital here after a brief illness. Kanwar Vishwajit was a friend whose loss would be severely felt, Amarinder said in a statement. The two had become close friends while they were studying in the Doon School in Dehradun, the statement said. The chief minister described Vishwajit as a man full of life who inspired one and all with his vivacity and dynamism. He said the former Rajya Sabha member was a “multifaceted personality” with qualities of the head and the heart.

“Kanwar Vishwajit Prithvijit Singh was a fine human being and a disciplined soldier of the (Congress) party and above all a noble soul,” the statement quoted Amarinder as saying.

Vishwajit, considered close to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 1982 from Maharashtra and returned for a second term in April 1988.

According to the family, Vishwajit was unwell for the past few days and was flown into Delhi from Dublin through a special air ambulance as his condition deteriorated.

He was admitted at the Escorts hospital here where he breathed last on Sunday.

