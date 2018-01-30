Punjab CM Amarinder Singh buys 6 acres near Sukhbir’s resort for Rs 6 crore

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (Files)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has purchased nearly six acres of land at Siswan village in Mohali district, less than 5 km from former Deputy CM and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Sukhvilas Resorts and Spa. Official records show that Amarinder bought the land in Palanpur village, measuring 28 bigha and 5 biswa, under his own name for Rs 3.5 crore on January 3. The property is located in the foothills of the Shivalik range, less than 1.5 km from the Chandigarh-Baddi four-lane road.

The Chief Minister’s media adviser, Raveen Thukral, said: “Captain Amarinder Singh has purchased a plot of about six acres in Siswan for his personal use. The land was registered in his name in Tehsil Majri. Since he does not have a house in Chandigarh, he chose to buy this plot close to the city. He plans to build a cottage and plant fruit trees on the plot.”

At the site, The Indian Express saw a tubewell being installed and saplings that appeared to have been planted recently.

Records show that Amarinder purchased the land bearing Khasra/Khewat number 161 (12-13), 162 (3-7), 163 (2-17), 164 (1-1), 169 (0-8), 170 (4-8), 171 (6-13), 172 (1-9), 173 (1-10), 174 (0-11) and 175 (3-8) from Gurmail Singh and Onkar Singh, residents of Paroul village.

The registration document identifies the buyer as “Capt Amarinder Singh, son of Maharaja Yadvindra Singh, resident of Moti Bagh, Patiala”. Records show that two cheques, for Rs 1.7 crore each, were handed over to the landowners on January 3. They also show that two cheques, of Rs 5 lakh each, were handed over as advance on November 28, 2017.

Records show that Amarinder’s Political Secretary, Karanpal Singh Sekhon, signed the sale deed on behalf of the Chief Minister, with Siswan Sarpanch Amar Singh and Majra resident Gurpreet Singh Garcha listed as witnesses.

