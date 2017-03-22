Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in New Delhi, to meet President Mukherjee, PM Modi

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI Photo/File)

Punjab’s newly-elected Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will hold a series of meetings with the government’s top brass here today.

Amarinder, who is on his first visit to the national capital after taking over as the chief minister, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office in the afternoon and President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening.

He will also meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence in the afternoon.

Though these meetings are stated to be courtesy calls, he is likely to seek help and cooperation of the Central government in grant of more funds to Punjab to initiate further development in the state.

During his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, he is also likely to put forth some of the demands of the state.

