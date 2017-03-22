Punjab CM Amarinder to meet PM, FM Wednesday; loan interest, SYL on table

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (PTI/File Photo) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (PTI/File Photo)

In view of the acute fund crunch faced by Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh plans to urge the Centre to lower the interest rate on its loans when he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to sources, Punjab has an outstanding debt of around Rs 1.38 lakh crore, 27 per cent or Rs 37,000 crore of which was loaned to the state government at an interest rate of 9 per cent in previous years, when the rates of interest were higher.

“But currently the rate of interest is as low as 7.5 per cent in the open market. We are taking a proposal to the Prime Minister that the interest rate should be reduced,” they said, adding if the Centre agrees to Punjab’s request, the state could about Rs 600 crore on interest.

Amarinder will also be meeting the President on Wednesday.

Amarinder would also take up the case of long-term loan on account of missing foodgrains that was alleged to be scam worth Rs 31,000 crore. The government wants the Centre to reduce the interest rate to 7.5 per cent instead of 8.25 per cent.

The CM will also be taking up the case of SYL with the PM. Amarinder, sources said, would demand a reassessing of water available with the state. Sources said as many as 107 zones out of 141 were dark zones having low underground water table.

“The state wants the Centre to know that Punjab did not have a drop to spare. Its underground water should be reassessed before forcing it to share waters,” sources said. They also said the RBI had cleared the file of Cash Credit Limit and it was likely to be credited in state’s account in a day or two.

