Punjab CM Amarinder Singh recommends one-year remission for those sentenced to life

In a goodwill gesture ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today recommended a remission of one year in the sentence of inmates serving life imprisonment in the state’s jails. The chief minister has sent his recommendation to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, a spokesperson at the CMO said here.

The spokesperson said that the power of granting remission of sentence was vested in the governor under the provisions of Article 161 of the Constitution.

Additional Director General of Police (Jails) has sent a comprehensive proposal in this regard to the Home Department for seeking approval of the chief minister to recommend remission of sentence as a special case “on the basis of good conduct of the prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day.”

