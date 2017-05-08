Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers prayers at Golden Temple

This was Singh’s first visit to the Golden temple after he assumed the charge of Chief Minister following his party’s victory in recent Assembly polls. (Representational Image) This was Singh’s first visit to the Golden temple after he assumed the charge of Chief Minister following his party’s victory in recent Assembly polls. (Representational Image)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday visited the historic Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath) to pay his obeisance.

He said it was a gratifying experience for him to visit the holy shrines, which were a fountainhead of peace for millions of people from around the world.

Singh said he and his colleagues wished to express their gratitude to the Almighty for their resounding victory in the recent Punjab assembly elections.

He said they had come to these temples to pray for the state, and its peace and development, for which his government was fully committed.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and other Congress MLAs and MPs, the Chief Minister also visited the Jallianwala Bagh to pay his tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives at the altar of the nation’s freedom struggle, an official spokesman said here.

An emotional Singh said the memories of those martyrs will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of India.

Among those who accompanied the Chief Minister were the newly-appointed PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, cabinet ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Rana Gurjit Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, besides his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

]Singh, who reached Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) early in the morning, did a ‘Parikrama’ of the holy shrine before offering prayers at Darbar Sahib.

He was honoured by the SGPC management, who presented him a Siropa (robe of honour) on the occasion.

From the Golden Temple, he went to Jallianwala Bagh and then the historic Durgiana Mandir, the abode of Goddess Durga.

The Chief Minister and his colleagues later visited Sri Ram Tirath Sthal to offer prayers, before leaving for Hoshiarpur, where he was scheduled to visit a Citrus Estate and inaugurate a new tractor manufacturing facility.

This was Singh’s first visit to the Golden temple after he assumed the charge of Chief Minister following his party’s victory in recent Assembly polls.

