Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers Asian Wrestling Champion Navjot Kaur DSP post

A government spokesperson said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also offered Asian Wrestling Championships gold medallist Navjot Kaur the post of DSP in the Punjab Police, which an elated Navjot promptly accepted. 

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: March 9, 2018 1:29 am
Amarinder Singh offers Navjot Kaur DSP post Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday felicitated Asian Wrestling Championships gold medallist Navjot Kaur at his official residence in Chandigarh. The Chief Minister presented to Navjot a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. He had recently said Navjot’s performance had done not just Punjab but the entire country proud.

A government spokesperson said the CM also offered her the post of DSP in the Punjab Police, which an elated Navjot promptly accepted.

  1. No Comments.
