Punjab CM Amarinder Singh greets people on Mahashivaratri

Amarinder Singh called on the people to come together and celebrate Mahashivaratri with the vow to promote goodwill and bonhomie. (Representational Image) Amarinder Singh called on the people to come together and celebrate Mahashivaratri with the vow to promote goodwill and bonhomie. (Representational Image)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of ‘Mahashivaratri’, while urging them to celebrate the festival with a spirit of brotherhood and harmony. In his message, Singh called on the people to set aside all differences and come together to celebrate the occasion with the vow to promote goodwill and bonhomie.

Amarinder exhorted the people to use the religious occasion to create a positive environment for the collective good of the mankind by following the path shown by Lord Shiva. “Let us all, on this day, pledge to fight for good over the evil forces that are increasingly threatening to destroy humanity,” said the Chief Minister.

