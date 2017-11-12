Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh directs DGP to work out a scheme for rewarding cops

Captain Amarinder Singh (File) Captain Amarinder Singh (File)

Days after the Punjab police claimed to have busted terror modules and solved most targeted killing cases in the state, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the DGP to work out a scheme to give awards and rewards to those involved in solving the cases.

He also instructed the DGP to set up a system of selecting and rewarding ‘policeman of the month’ to any personnel of the force who plays a remarkable role, either in solving criminal cases by investigations or providing community service of outstanding nature.

The chief minister, last night, hosted police personnel, across ranks, for a dinner at his residence here as a mark of appreciation for their efforts and role in busting several terror modules and criminal gangs over the past seven months, including those behind the targeted killings in the state.

More than 80 police personnel attended the dinner, where Singh thanked each of them for cracking some of the toughest cases of the recent past, the most notable of them being the six cases of murder of RSS, Shiv Sena and Dera Sauda leaders, an official release said.

The Chief Minister lauded their exemplary courage, determination and hard work, which led to the busting of the terror modules and arrest of several gangsters, it stated.

Addressing the police personnel, he extolled them for bringing honour to the force and saving the people of Punjab from further mayhem that the suspects would otherwise have unleashed on the state.

The chief minister asked DGP Suresh Arora to work out a scheme for giving awards and rewards to those involved in busting these modules and gangs and directed them to submit a detailed proposal in this regard for approval. Singh reiterated his government’s commitment for the welfare of the police force and cited various schemes launched since he became the chief minister.

Besides DGP Arora, DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta and DGP (Law & Order) Hardeep Dhillon, the event was attended by several other officials.

Eight AIGs, SSPs of Moga, Khanna, Batala and Nawanshahr, 20 inspectors, including SHOs of Bassi Pathana and Baghapurana, 17 head constables, 13 constables and two home guards were also hosted by the Chief Minister.

The star attraction of the dinner was the team that solved the targeted killing cases with the arrest of five persons, who were reported to be a part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Pakistan’s ISI from foreign soil.

The team consisted of IG Intelligence Amit Prasad, DIG Counter-Intelligence Ranbir Khatra, SSP Moga Ranjit Singh, SSP Batala Opinderjit Ghuman, SP Rajinder Singh, SP Wazir Singh, DSPs Sulakhan Singh and Sarabjit Singh, Inspector Kikar Singh and ASI Haripal.

