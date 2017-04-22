Punjab CM Amarinder Singh cuts down VIP security, his own too

Amarinder Singh with Israel’s Ambassador to India in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Amarinder Singh with Israel’s Ambassador to India in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

THE AMARINDER Singh government on Friday cut down VIP security, withdrawing nearly 2,000 personnel from various protectees. As many as 376 personnel were withdrawn from the security detail of Amarinder himself, reducing the CM’s security to 1,016 from 1,392.

“The Punjab government has cut down VIP security in the state by a whopping 2,000 men to create the necessary infrastructure for better policing by diverting precious resources to the more important task of ensuring law and order,” said a Punjab government statement.

The chief minister has already ordered an end to all deployment on his travel routes, a spokesperson said, adding that the chief minister’s security was likely to be cut down even more after the next review, based on fresh reports on threat perception. “The cm has made it clear that he does not want any security beyond what is necessary,” said the spokesperson.

During a meeting on Friday, Amarinder also directed police and other agencies to review the existing security policy, which was approved by the Punjab Cabinet and subsequently notified by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice in 2013. He asked the agencies to submit their report after completing the review soon. The CM underlined the need to provide only need-based security, taking the latest threat perception into account for any individual.

