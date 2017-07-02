Punjab CM Amarinder Singh comes to rescue of Gurdaspur youth stuck in Sharjah

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File)

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has come to the rescue of a Gurdaspur youth stuck at Sharjoh Port by sanctioning a sum of Rs 3,56,700 from CM Relief Fund on humanitarian grounds to facilitate his return. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had written to the CM for state’s help. The amount has been released against pending wages of Vikram Singh, who has refused to leave the ship along with five other Indian nationals on account of non-payment of their salaries for several months.

In a letter to Amarinder, Swaraj said the Indian Consulate in Dubai had informed her ministry that Vikram and the others were stuck in Sharjah Moon ship, owned by a Pakistani national’s M/s Alco Shipping, Sharjah. The Consulate said the owner of the ship was refusing to cooperate. Swaraj said while the Consulate was willing to pay their return air fares, they did not have any provision for payment of their outstanding wages. She thus requested the state government for payment of the pending wages on humanitarian grounds, a CMO spokesperson said, adding that Swaraj had assured of Vikram’s repatriation at the earliest.

