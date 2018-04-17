Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks finance department to release Rs 8 crore for war memorial

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the finance department to immediately release the grant of Rs 8 crore, already sanctioned in the budget, for the completion of the Punjab State War Heroes’ Memorial and Museum (PSWHMM) at Amritsar. The chief minister issued the directive while chairing the governing body meeting of the PSWHMM here, said an official release.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing works at the state-of-the-art museum, Amarinder directed the Culture & Tourism department to earmark dedicated sections in the galleries, representing the various historic wars fought by Punjabis, to enable the younger generations to connect with their glorious military past.

“The awareness of one’s rich legacy was the only way to face future challenges. This monument would go a long way in motivating the youth to imbue the spirit of patriotism and nationalism,” the chief minister said. He added that as a military historian himself, he could well understand the importance of such memorials.

Underscoring the need to make the monument financially self-sustainable in future, the CM asked the tourism and cultural affairs department of explore avenues for the same and ensure that the maintenance and upkeep of the world-class memorial does not get affected.

With that, he also asked the department to submit a detailed proposal to start a light and sound Show (Projection Mapping) around the vista, which would be a star attraction, especially for the tourists returning from Attari-Wagah after witnessing the beating of retreat ceremony.

The project, to be implemented in PPP mode, would entail an estimated expenditure of Rs 10-12 crore. The proposal mooted by principal secretary (finance) for issuing a special single dedicated card to enable the tourists to visit all the historic places in a hassle-free manner was also deliberated on.

“Lakhs of devotees visit Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and abroad everybody, and they would also be keen to visit other places of historical and cultural significance,” he pointed out.

