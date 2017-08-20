Punjab CM Amarinder, 31 others get clean chit in Rs 1,144-crore Ludhiana City Centre ‘scam’

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) filed its closure report in the alleged Rs 1,144-crore Ludhiana City Centre scam in the court of sessions judge Gurbir Singh on Saturday.

According to sources, the bureau has given clean chit to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and 31 others booked in the scam. In 2007, VB had filed a chargesheet against 36 people including Amarinder, his son Raninder Singh, son-in-law Raminder Singh, former Punjab local bodies minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh, former Punjab Congress president HS Hanspal.

They were accused of favouring a Delhi-based firm, Today Homes, for the City Centre project announced by Captain during his tenure as CM in 2003.

