Punjab civic polls: Over 50 per cent polling stations sensitive, five per cent declared hyper-sensitive

Fearing violence in the forthcoming municipal corporations and nagar councils/nagar panchayat polls, more than 50 per cent polling stations out of the total 1901 have been categorised as sensitive, while five per cent of them have been categorised a hyper-sensitive.

However, no central police forces will be deployed for the conduct of the local body polls and all security arrangements will be taken care of by the Punjab Police. The elections to three municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala and 32 nagar councils/nagar panchayats will take place on December 17.

Speaking to The Indian Express, V K Bhawra, DGP Provisioning and Modernisation, who is in-charge of the security arrangements for the polls, said that the categorisation of the polling stations has been done by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts in coordination with the state police.

When asked about the level of violence expected by the police during the polls, Bhawra said, “There are always chances that there may be local flare ups and clashes during the polling, but strict instructions have been issued to the district officials to remain on alert. They have been told that they should reach the troubled spots immediately and take control of the situation. Action should be taken as deemed fit and there should not be any fear or favour shown to anyone.”

Bhawra also said that the security arrangements will be taken care of by the Punjab Police. “We have not placed any demand for the deployment of central police forces. The district police will take care of the arrangements and they will be backed by extra force of the state police.” he said. A SAD-BJP delegation had recently met the Governor demanding that given the chances of violence during the polls and strong-arm tactics being used by ruling Congress, central police forces should be deployed.

As per the data made available by the State Election Commission, among the municipal corporations, the maximum polling stations are in Amritsar at 756. Jalandhar has the second highest number of polling stations at 563, while 254 polling stations will be set up in Patiala.

The number of candidates taking part in the polls is also the highest in Amritsar (413) with Jalandhar at second (305) and Patiala (207) at third place. A total of 225 wards in the three cities will see the polling take place with the highest number being in Amritsar (85) followed by Jalandhar (80) and Patiala (60).

Among the nagar councils and nagar panchayats, the maximum number of candidates are in fray from Khanauri in Sangrur (56) followed by Mahalpur (50) in Hoshiarpur and Mullanpur Dakha (46) in Ludhiana and Bhikhi in Mansa (46). A total of 957 candidates are contesting polls in the 32 nagar councils and nagar panchayats for a total of 413 wards.

The nagar councils/nagar panchayats in which the voting would be held are Rajasansi (Amritsar), Handiaya (Barnala), Amloh (Fatehgarh Sahib), Mallanwala Khas and Makhu (Ferozepur), Bhogpur, Shahkot, Goraya and Bilga (Jalandhar), Dhilwan, Begowal and Bhulath (Kapurthala), Machhiwara, Mullanpur Dakha, Maloud and Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Baghapurana, Dharamkot and Panjtoor (Moga), Bariwala (Muktsar), Ghagga and Ghanour (Patiala), Narot Jaimal Singh (Pathankot), Dirba, Cheema, Ghanouri and Moonak (Sangrur), Khemkaran (Tarntaran), Bhikhi (Mansa), Balachaur (S B S Nagar), Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) and Mahilpur (Hoshiarpur).

The voting would be held on December 17 from 8 am till 4 pm and the results would be declared on the same day. A total of 26 observers have been appointed to look into the grievances of the voters and ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls. EVM machines would be used for polling and for the first time voters would have the option of pressing the NOTA button.

