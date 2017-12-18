Ludhiana: Congress wins 3 municipal councils, 1 Nagar Panchayat

CM Amarinder Singh’s wife and ex-union minister Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh after casting their votes for municipal coroporation polls in Patiala Sunday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi) CM Amarinder Singh’s wife and ex-union minister Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh after casting their votes for municipal coroporation polls in Patiala Sunday. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

The ruling Congress won the local body polls for three Municipal Councils and a Nagar Panchayat in district Ludhiana amid allegations of widespread booth capturing, bogus voting and violence by its opponents. Congress won all 13 wards in Mullanpur Dakha. Of the 54 seats for which polling was held in the district, Congress won 45, SAD four, BJP three and Independents two. AAP lost on all 11 seats it contested in Mullanpur-Dakha.

The polling percentage was 75.6 per cent (Machhiwara), 72.38 per cent (Sahnewal), 86 per cent (Malaudh) and 71.75 per cent (Mullanpur-Dakha). Overall it was 74.5 per cent. Tension gripped Mullanpur-Dakha early Sunday morning as the voting began for the Municipal Council.

Opposition parties, Akali Dal and AAP, alleged booth capturing, bogus voting and violence by Congress workers. Former SAD MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Ayali, alleged that at least five of their men were injured after Congress workers led by MP Ravneet Bittu and MLAs Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sanjay Talwar attacked them.

Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Bittu claimed SAD workers attacked him and a member of his security detail was injured and taken to hospital where he received 11 stitches on head. Local AAP MLA HS Phoolka levelled same allegations against SAD and said AAP polling agents and workers were forcibly thrown out of the booths and not allowed to enter even when the counting started.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ayali said, “In my entire political career, I have not seen such widespread rigging and murder of democracy. It was a complete jungle raj today and Congress stooped really low. We had expected at least some decency from Congress. These were the most unfair polls held ever. MP Bittu with his MLAs Ashu and Sanjay Talwar attacked our workers. They were not allowed to go inside. There was bogus voting all over and Congress took inside 100-200 men who cast bogus votes.”

Local AAP MLA Phoolka also alleged that Congress engaged in massive booth capturing at Mullanpur-Dakha. “After 3 pm when voting was nearing an end, there was complete booth capturing in every ward. Congress men led by Bittu, Ashu and their other leaders created complete hooliganism. It was a jungle rule. AAP polling agents and candidates were not allowed inside,” alleged Phoolka. AAP contested eleven of thirteen seats in Mullanpur Dakha.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Bittu and District president (Rural) Gurdev Lapran claimed that there was no ‘hooliganism’ and polls were conducted in ‘fair manner’. Bittu admitted that there was some ‘tension’ between Congress and SAD workers but no booth capturing. “Ayali sa’ab should not lie. I was also present there and in fact I rescued him when there was some tension between workers. But there was no rigging or booth capturing. Akali workers led by Ayali had locked gate of the school from inside and then did not allow Congress workers in, even as our MLA Sanjay Talwar was requesting them to open gate. Later, workers of both parties started scaling walls leading to tension. Also, local MLA is Phoolka sa’ab from AAP, who is a very fair man. So, SAD should think twice before blaming us here. My own security man was hit by a flower pot by SAD workers and he has received eleven stitches.”

Congress’s Gurdev Lapran said, “Now, when SAD has lost, they are making excuses. They did hooliganism for ten years. In 2012, they had even got our nominations rejected in same polls. Had we been unfair, they would not have been able to even contest the polls. But it was all peaceful.” In Sahnewal also, SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon alleged that there was widespread booth capturing by Congress. “It has been complete murder of democracy. Hundreds of Congress workers pressed EVM buttons repeatedly. It was a rigged election,” he alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App