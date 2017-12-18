Punjab Civic Polls: Independents emerge as kingmakers in Sangrur, Mansa

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES hold the key in the poll results for Nagar Councils of Moonak, Cheema and Khanuri of Sangrur district and also in Bhikhi Nagar Council of Mansa district. Congress just edged past the victory mark in Handiyaya Nagar Council in Barnala, while it managed a clear majority in the Nagar Councils of Bariwala and Dirba located in Muktsar and Sangrur districts, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nagar Council of Cheema in Sangrur polled 92.22 per cent votes and out of 12 wards, 11 were won by Independents, while only one was won by a Congress candidate.

In Moonak Nagar Council, all seats have been won by Independents. No one here fought on a party symbol.

In Khanauri Nagar Council, however, Congress and Independents won 6 seats each out of total 13. SAD won one.

In Handiyaya Nagar Council in Barnala district, 85 per cent polling was recorded and here out of 13 wards, seven were won by Congress and six by SAD-BJP.

In Bhikhi Nagar Panchayat in Mansa district, out of 13 wards, six have been won by Congress and seven by Independents.

