CITCO meeting: To fight growing competition, board comes up with new marketing policy to woo guests at hotels

The board observed that even Hotel Mount View (in pic) which enjoys a five-star status among the hotels run by CITCO had been losing its sheen. Express Archives The board observed that even Hotel Mount View (in pic) which enjoys a five-star status among the hotels run by CITCO had been losing its sheen. Express Archives

A 24-hour coffee shop, restaurant privilege cards, a credit policy and branding their services were some of the key features of the marketing policy designed by Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation Limited(CITCO) for its hotels. Observing a consequent drop in the sales at hotels owned by CITCO, the board Tuesday in its meeting approved a marketing policy to attract international tourists as well. There had been a drop in the occupancy of the rooms of the hotels following which CITCO decided to come up with a policy.

The board observed that even Hotel Mount View which enjoys a five-star status among the hotels run by CITCO had been losing its sheen after big players like Taj, JW Marriott, The Lalit, Hyatt Regency entered the market. The members suggested that there was a need for proper branding and promotion especially at a time when the International airport is bringing in foreign tourists to the city.

To increase the Food and Beverages sales, CITCO will look at introducing restaurant privilege cards that offer 15 per cent to 20 per cent discount on regular dinners at the hotels.

Under the policy, the board aims to improve the guest experience and satisfaction against the services offered by CITCO hotels and guests ratings on social media platforms

“There has to be a control on rates distribution and discounts be given to sales team so that it can be quoted to the clients not on the basis of past discounts but on the basis of season,” it was suggested.

Since the hotels earn considerable revenue from weddings, the members observed, “ We must register ourselves on all the online wedding and events websites. We should also have a separate brochure for events and venue which should include a good set of professional photographs, menu items and bar menu.”

There are plans to have promotional events on regular basis like food festival, wine tasting session, tea tasting sessions. Thank you emails should be sent to the guest along with the information of the upcoming events at the hotels to generate interest,” it stated.

It was stated that old structure of the property compared to its competitors, heavy expenses on renovation, untrained staff was also responsible for the losses. Around 52 per cent of total revenue in Hotel Mount View accounted only for salary of employees thus decreasing the net profits of the organisation. “Being a government set-up it has an impression of laid back figure for service and guest handling. Moreover, technologically weak process like no employee e-mail ids for efficient and fast communication is also hampering the growth of the hotels,” another member said.

There are also plans to fill rooms during the off-season by offering special rates besides offering mid-week or 2-for-1 deals or loyalty programmes to woo guests.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App