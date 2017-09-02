Punjab child rights commission asks govt to remove Blue Whale Challenge

Abhishek, 17, reportedly took his life last month. (Source: Twitter) Abhishek, 17, reportedly took his life last month. (Source: Twitter)

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sent a missive to the Punjab government to remove the notorious Blue Whale Challenge from the internet after a Ludhiana teen commited suicide allegedly after taking part in it.

Abhishek, 17, reportedly took his life last month. Taking cognisance of the case, the commission’s chairman Sukesh Kalia wrote to the chief secretary to take such “games” off the internet.

He also asked the state education department to organise lectures for schools students to educate them in this regard.

The commission also wrote to the principal secretary of the department of school education, asking him to help crate awareness among teachers and parents so that they could keep a watch on any unusual behaviour, he said.

“The commission is apprehensive about vulnerability of more children falling victim if preventive measures are not taken,” he said.

“The letter was also sent to state owned telecom operator BSNL for prompt action to ‘take off’ ‘Blue Whale challenge’ from the internet, either operated by government or private internet service providers which is inducing vulnerable teens to such life threatening challenges,” said Kalia.

The Blue Whale Challenge, which originated in Russia, starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper. The participants are then asked to carve the shape of a whale onto their body.

They are given other “challenges” or “tasks” such as watching horror movies alone. These challenges or dares include committing acts harming oneself. The last stage is suicide.

