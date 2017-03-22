Punjab: Captain picks eight aides, most of them journos, former servicemen

A victorious Captain Amarinder Singh at his press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab. (File) A victorious Captain Amarinder Singh at his press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab. (File)

Eight confidants of Captain Amarinder Singh were appointed in the Chief Minister Office on various positions on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Tajinder Singh Shergill (retd), Amarinder’s schoolmate who monitored his election closely, was appointed senior advisor to the Chief Minister with the rank of cabinet minister. BIS Chahal, media adviser to Amarinder during his last stint as CM, was appointed an adviser to CM in the rank of minister of state.

Raveen Thukral, a senior journalist who steered Amarinder’s media campaign in the recent Assembly polls, was appointed media adviser to the CM in the rank of minister of state (MoS). He has been part of Amarinder’s core team since taking over as his media strategist in October 2016.

Vimal Sumbly, a former journalist, who has been in Amarinder’s core team for last nine years, has been appointed as secretary (press) to the Chief Minister.

An ex-merchant navy officer, Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, earlier general secretary-cum-incharge of PPCC, was appointed political secretary to the CM. He also handled Amarinder’s war room in 2012 and in 2014 Lok Sabha election when he defeated BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley.

An ex-Army Major Amardeep Singh Natt, who has been associated with Amarinder for many years, was also named political secretary.

Karanpal Singh Sekhon, a three-generation loyalist, has been appointed as political secretary to the Chief Minister.

Khubi Ram, who retired as IGP, has been appointed as CM’s security adviser.

