Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh holds special sessions with MLAs seeking more power over officials

Captain Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh

A few days after the Congress-run government scrapped halqa in-charge system, a tug-of-war has ensued between senior state government officials and party MLAs who want “powers to give orders to bureaucracy”.

Doing away with halqa in-charges, an infamous system of resting administrative powers with political representatives of the ruling party introduced by the previous SAD government, was a promise in the election manifesto of Congress which the government fulfilled, at least on paper.

The tension between bureaucrats and Congress leaders have reached such a pass that a few MLAs are learnt to have complained to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who has held special sessions to hear their grievances.

Seven MLAs from four districts of Ropar, Nawanshahar, Kapurthala and Mohali, including Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, were called to meet the CM at his residence, in an exercise started by him to meet with all legislators who have been complaining they were reduced to “clerks who needed to bow before bureaucracy to get people’s work done.” The CM has planned to meet the MLAs from all parts in batches.

Many MLAs are learnt to have complained that the works in their constitunecies were not done. The CM, who had called a few officials at his residence, directed them to finish the works. Later, a few MLAs told The Indian Express they wanted it to be a one-on-one exercise with the CM, but were left disappointed as someone or the other was seated with him when they were called.

The friction between officials and MLAs has delayed transfers of PCS and PPS officers in state. The rejig is awaited for over a month but lack of consensus between the bureaucrats and political leaders has turned to be a stumbling block.

Sources say at least 10 meetings have taken place between the officials of Chief Minister’s Office, Chief Secretary and the Personnel department, but a final list is yet to be prepared. Following Amarinder’s orders, the CMO did an extensive exercise seeking preferences of legislators and losing candidates about the ADCs, SDMs and DSPs to be posted in their districts and forwarded the lists to the CMO to consider the choice of the state government.

“Most of the Congress legislators are new and are not aware of the administrative functioning as Congress was out of power for 10 years. There are certain officials who are too junior, but MLAs want them posted on senior positions. We are racking our brains but are unable to reach a consensus,” said an official.

Cong leader meets CM over Maur blast probe

Congress leader from Maur Assembly constituency Harminder Singh Jassi, who had narrowly escaped the bomb blast ahead of elections, met the CM and urged him to direct the police to expedite investigations into the blast.

“I lost the election because of that blast. I did not campaign after that. Now, it is our government and our police. We should investigate it so that we know who hatched the conspiracy,” said Jassi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now