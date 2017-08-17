Punjab: Captain Amarinder promises jobs to 50,000 youths, toilets in every house before Dec 31

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday appealed to farmers not to commit suicides, while announcing his government’s decision to provide jobs to 50,000 youths in the first phase of “Ghar Ghar Mein Naukri” scheme.

Speaking on the occassion of 71st Independence Day celebrations at Gurdaspur, the CM announced the launch of a recruitment campaign for the government sector to fill all critical vacant posts soon, thus providing employment to the jobless in the state. Rozgar Melas (job fairs) would be held across the state to implement his government’s election promise to provide employment to the unemployed youths in the state.

The CM, who earlier took the guard of honour and enjoyed an enthralling display of Gatka by school children, vowed to make Punjab a peaceful, healthy and prosperous state — free from drugs and debt.

He also announced a Rs 2,500 crore annual repair programme for all link roads. The programme will be launched with the laying and repair of 22,870 kilometers of such roads, he said.

Each and every household in the state will have a toilet before December 31, 2017, the chief minister promised, adding Rs 2,100 crore had been set aside to ensure complete facelift of schools besides providing requisite infrastructure, while another Rs 806 had been allocated for upgradation of health infrastructure.

