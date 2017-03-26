Punjab: Capt Amrinder Singh showing dictatorial tendencies, running away from debate, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday accused the Congress party of avoiding issues of public importance and adopting dictatorial attitude in Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh Saturday, Leader of opposition in the state Assembly, HS Phoolka along with MLAs Kanwar Sandhu, Baljinder Kaur, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Meet Hayer said that the ruling party was trying to avoid questions from the Opposition and has cancelled the vote of thanks, after the governor’s address, till next session.

Phoolka said that it is the Opposition’s fundamental right and duty to raise issues of the people and for the people in the Assembly.

But Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is demolishing the basic structure of democracy and showing his dictatorial tendencies.

He said it will be the first time in the history of Punjab Assembly that the Opposition will not be allowed to ask questions during an Assembly session. He added that AAP will not let it happen.

Phoolka also said that though the government has decided to postpone Question Hour till the next session, the party will submit short questions to the Speaker soon.

He said that AAP will definitely raise certain issues in the current session as these issues cannot be delayed till the next session.

“The autocratic attitude of private schools is affecting lakhs of students and their parents. It is the need of the hour to flag this issue immediately. Another issue of lack of drinking water to the residents due to discontinued electricity to water works in state is also to be raised without any delay,” he said.

Phoolka also criticised Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for burdening the state exchequer by appointing an army of OSDs and giving them ministerial ranks.

He said that these appointments are violation of Article 164 of the Constitution of India that prohibits more than 15 per cent ministerial berths in government.

The AAP leader said that the government will also be asked about its plan to wave off loan sof farmers in the state.

The Opposition will also raise the issue of shabby state of drug de-addiction centres in Punjab and the government’s preparation to rehabilitate the drug addicts.

