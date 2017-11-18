Punjab Cabinet nod for Act to seize properties of offenders in drug cases

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing media persons after presenting the state budget for the year 2017-18, in the state Assembly on Tuesday. PTI Photo Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing media persons after presenting the state budget for the year 2017-18, in the state Assembly on Tuesday. PTI Photo

THE PUNJAB Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to Punjab Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property Act, 2017 providing for attachment, seizure and forfeiture of properties of offenders in drug cases. Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal told media persons after the Cabinet meeting that the Act was aimed at attaching and seizing of properties as part of an ongoing crackdown against drugs initiated by the state government.

He said the Act would provide for forfeiture of properties of those convicted in drug trade under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 1985. It also provides for attaching of property after registration of a case so that the undertrial in these cases is not able to dispose of the properties before the conviction. Property older than six years at the time of the registration of the case will not be attached or confiscated under the provisions of the new Act. The Bill will be tabled in Punjab Assembly and sent for President of India’s approval for the enactment.

The cabinet also approved setting up of an elite police team, Special Operation Group (SOG) to contain, counter and neutralise militant threats such as fidayeen attack, hostage situations and armed infiltration bids. After intelligence inputs suggesting plans by fidayeen groups to target the security and vital installations/establishment in the state, a SOG has been set up by the state. Badal said there would be no financial liability of the SOG. The group would have nine teams of 27 jawans each, who would be selected from the existing force.

The SOG is aimed at minimising collateral damage in the form of loss of civilian lives and damage to the strategic assets of the country, working in close coordination with other state players like District Police, Civil Authorities, Army, NSG, IB, Intelligence Wing. The SOG would have world-class training and the highest degree of commitment to tackling such threats and would function as the state’s premier and specialized response team to counter such attacks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App