Punjab cabinet decision to shun beacons: Phoolka claims credit, calls it ‘AAP and Kejriwal effect’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday claimed credit for decision taken by the new state Cabinet headed by CM Captain Amarinder Singh to remove beacons from the vehicles of MLAs, calling it “AAP and Kejriwal effect”. The party said the decision has been taken only in Punjab and not any other Congress-ruled state because of AAP sitting as the main Opposition here. AAP’s Dakha MLA HS Phoolka, who is the new leader of the Opposition, said, “None of our MLAs will have beacons on their vehicle. They will take official vehicles required for their official visits with minimum security, which is a necessity since they will work at odd hours too. Even Manpreet Badal has a few security men who accompany him. We do not want an army of security men with our MLAs but bare minimum required to ensure their protection. We do not want swanky vehicles but just basic ones for their travel.”

“It is individual decision of each MLA to take official vehicle or not, but bare minimum security will be taken. That is what we promised in manifesto,” he told The Indian Express.

In a message to the volunteers of AAP asking them “to cheer on their real victory”, Phoolka said, “I would like to congratulate all AAP volunteers today. It is the effect of your hard work and determination that Captain’s cabinet too was convinced to take this decision that there will no more be lal batti (red beacon) culture in Punjab. Congress has picked up agenda of AAP and implemented it.”

“We are not here for greed of power, but to change politics. Today, that change has started to take shape. No other Congress-ruled state has taken such decision to shun beacons. Why Congress has taken this decision only in Punjab? It is because a party like AAP is sitting in opposition. We have let Congress realize that power of people is supreme. We are supporting Congress till they are taking right decisions,” said Phoolka.

He, however, said “AAP will get each and every promise made in Congress manifesto implemented”.

“We are waiting for action on ‘har ghar naukri’ (job in every household) promised by Congress. They have proposed to reduce liquor vends but more needs to be done on this. But whatever decisions have been taken today are complete victory of AAP’s agenda. It has proved we can get our agenda implemented even if we are in opposition. AP has won in Punjab in every sense. This is Arvind Kejriwal effect,” said Phoolka.

