Punjab Bypoll: Congress candidate booked in illegal mining case

A DAY after the Congress announced Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia as its candidate for the Shahkot Assembly segment bypoll, he faced a major setback Friday as he was booked in an illegal mining case, along with two more persons.

The move came on the basis of a complaint filed against him in the early hours of Friday to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, who forwarded the letter to district authorities and sought a report on the allegations within 24 hours.

In the complaint, Mohan Singh alleged that Sherowalia, through his aides, was involved in illegal mining on panchayat land in Kaimwala village.

