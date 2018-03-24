Presents Latest News
Punjab Budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Punjab Budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Agriculture, health get major chunk; Rs 4250 for debt waiver

Punjab Budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal presented the state budget in the assembly on Saturday amid protests by Akali Dal. Presenting the first budget of the Congress government, Badal in his budget speech said that in 2017-18, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state has gone up to Rs 4.77 lakh crore from Rs 4.33 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year. The budget is likely to be focused on education and health.

  1. 12:03PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Budget session underway

    Presenting the Budget Finance Minister Manpreet Badal thanks the Speaker for saving Rs 48 lakh of state by allowing budget documents to be stored in hard disk drives rather than paper. 

  2. 12:00PM
    24 Mar, 18
    Proposed allocation for Smart City

    Finance Minister Badal announced a corpus of Rs 500 crore for smart cities in the state, along with Rs 1067 for building roads, bridges and infrastructure. Meanwhile, to develop border areas the minister set aside a fund of Rs 300 crore. 

  3. 11:52AM
    24 Mar, 18
    ODF by June 2018

    Finance Minister sets up an aim for the government to make the state open defecation free by June of 2018. A corpus of Rs 100 crore has been set aside for swatch Bharat mission. 

  4. 11:50AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Major push to health sector

    In a big move, the government on Saturday announced an increase of 13 per cent on health outlay, pegging the budget allocation at Rs 4015 crore. Meanwhile, the finance minister also announced a cancer fund with a budget of Rs 30 crore. 

  5. 11:47AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Universities in focus

    The government in a bid to improve the present condition of state universities announced an increment in university budget by atleast 6 per cent.  Following the change, Punjab University will get Rs 42.62 crore, while Punjab University Patiala to get a one time grant of Rs 50 crore. 

  6. 11:43AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Focus on Education

    The government on Saturday announced a capital of Rs 3,020 crore for rural development, Rs 120 crore for school education and building additional classrooms. Meanwhile, Rs 10 crore has been set aside for maintenance and repair of schools, the government also announced for installing solar power systems for all senior secondary schools.

  7. 11:40AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Outlay for agricultures

    In a major push to agriculture, the Finance Minister announced an outlay of Rs 14,734 crore for agriculture. Rs 55 crore for horticulture and Rs 100 crore for paddy stubble management has been announced in the budget. 

  8. 11:36AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Loan waiver promised in Budget

    Following in the footsteps of the UP and Maharashtra government, the Punjab government too has announced a loan waiver and has set aside Rs 4250 crore for this purpose. 

  9. 11:34AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Rise in expenditure in Punjab

    Revenue expenditure has risen from Rs. 55,296 crore to Rs 71,182 crore in 2018-19, meanwhile, expenditure on interest payments rose from Rs 11,642 crore to Rs 15175 crore , an increase of 30 per cent. 

  10. 11:32AM
    24 Mar, 18
    Hike in GSDP of Punjab

    In 2017-18, the GSDP of Punjab has gone up to Rs 4.77 lakh crore from Rs 4.33 lakh crore last fiscal, said Manpreet Badal while presenting the state budget. We could only keep a target of fiscal deficit at 3.81 per cent for 2018-19, which is more than the provisions of FRBM Act, he added. 

