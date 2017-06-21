Punjab Budget 2017-18: Planning centralised rapid response system, says Finance Minister

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing media persons after presenting the state budget for the year 2017-18, in the state Assembly on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing media persons after presenting the state budget for the year 2017-18, in the state Assembly on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

PUNJAB’S FINANCE Minister Manpreet Badal, in his budget speech Tuesday, said there would be a centralised, rapid response system under the scheme ‘Dial 100’ by converging existing resources. Manpreet said Rs 10 crore had been earmarked as initial additional allocation for the implementation of the scheme where helplines such as police helpline, women’s helpline, disaster relief, children helpline, fire and medical and health-related helplines were proposed to be integrated into an emergency response system helpline.

Manpreet allocated Rs 15 crore for prevention of crime and improvement of police public relations, Rs 34.77 crore for Crime and Criminal Tracking Networking System and Rs 75 crore for infrastructure facilities for judiciary.

Manpreet said construction of 70 police stations would be taken up in the current fiscal and 23 incomplete buildings would be completed. He also allocated Rs 7.85 crore for forensic infrastructure.

