BSF men in uniform deployed to guide guests to venue of IG daughter’s wedding

A BSF man posted to guide guests on Sunday. (Express Photo) A BSF man posted to guide guests on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Several BSF personnel were made to perform a different “duty” along the route leading to a resort near Chandigarh and inside the venue’s premises on Sunday.

The occasion was the marriage of the daughter of BSF IG P S Sandhu, who is posted as BSF IG, Subsidiary Training Centre, Bengaluru. The marriage was attended by the who’s who of BSF and Punjab Police.

In uniform, a number of BSF men were made to guide guests in and around Nayagaon along the roads leading to Forest Hill Resort. Many were deployed inside the resort, it was learnt.

A BSF personnel told The Indian Express that he and 15 other BSF men reached the force’s Lakhnaur campus from Jammu to perform the “marriage duty”.

Besides the BSF personnel, men from Punjab Police, including those on highway patrolling duty in Zirakpur, were requisitioned for the wedding. A Punjab Police personnel said 25 of them had come for the “duty”.

SAS Nagar SSP Kuldeep Chahal said Punjab Police personnel were deployed for “official duty” as many VIPs attended the function.

A BSF jawan said that apart from Jammu, personnel had also come from places like Bengaluru, Rajasthan and Gujarat for the “marriage function duty” as they were told that “BSF Director General was also among the guests”. By evening, The Indian Express also spotted a BSF bus emerging from the resort.

IG Sandhu was not available for comments.

Pardeep Sharma, claiming to be his Liaison Officer, said BSF personnel were deployed as per “protocol” since BSF DG K K Sharma attended the wedding. “Protocol has to be maintained during the visit of BSF DG. You can confirm from BSF DG that he attended the function.”

At about 4 pm, a BSF lorry served food to the jawans who guided the guests on their way to the marriage venue.

