Punjab bans production, use of Chinese ‘manjha’

The Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on manufacturing, sale, production, storage, supply, and usage of the kite-flying thread made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material including the Chinese ‘manjha’ (dor) in the state.

Disclosing this development, an official spokesman said that any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp by lacing the same with glass, metal or any other sharp materials has also been banned. He said that it has been observed that synthetic manjha/nylon thread and all other similar synthetic threads, used for kite flying including the Chinese ‘manjha’ has an adverse effect on humans, cattle population, birds, soil and ecology.

Therefore, the state government has issued the direction to ban the manufacture, supply, sale and storage of such threads. He added that one can fly kites only using a cotton thread, free from any sharp, metallic, glass components, adhesives and thread strengthening materials.

