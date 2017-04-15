Punjab bans practice of inscribing ministers, officials names on plaques

After a video of his cabinet colleague Sadhu Singh Dharamsot fuming at a school principal and threatening to suspend her for putting his name below at third place in order in an inauguration plaque went viral on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh prohibited the inclusion of names of any government functionaries, including ministers and MLAs, on foundation stones and inaugural plaques.

In a set of two videos that went viral on social media on Friday, Dharamsot was seen fuming at a school principal in Nabha for putting his name at third place in an inauguration plaque in the school.

The incident happened on Thursday at Government Secondary School for Girls in Nabha where Dharamsot was invited as special guest.

After someone points out that his name should have been at the top, a fuming Dharamsot is seen threatening to suspend woman principal and wonders if she understood what chief guest means.

Intriguingly, the building project in the school costing over Rs 1 crore was funded by a Trust. In the first cabinet meeting after Amarinder took over as Chief Minister, the council of ministers had declared that CM, ministers and legislators will not lay any foundation stones nor they will do any inauguration.

After the episode came to light, Amarinder urged his colleagues to “be humble in dealing with any member of the public”.

All projects and programmes, including those inaugurated by the CM or any of his cabinet colleagues, MLAs or other officials, would from now be dedicated to the people of Punjab, Amarinder said.

A government spokesperson said while there was no bar on government functionaries and leaders inaugurating or laying foundation stone of any building or project, the practice of having their names inscribed on such stones or plaques was being discarded with immediate effect, following explicit orders from the Chief Minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now