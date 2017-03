Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

Thanking Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s “gracious gesture” of offering free government accommodation to him, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in a statement, “politely” declined the offer. He said, “I am making my own arrangements for stay.” He further said, “However, I value his sentiment highly and fully reciprocate it.”

