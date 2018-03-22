Punjab Assembly session: Congress, AAP close ranks to target SAD, BJP over ‘false’ cases filed during their rule

(Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The SAD-BJP benches came under a combined attack from the treasury ranks as well as Aam Aadmi party (AAP) for the “false” FIRs registered against political opponents as well as the cases of sacrilege which took place during their rule.

Congress MLAs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan lashed out at the SAD-BJP combine on the issue.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh assured the House that the government would table the reports of commissions of inquiry, which were set up by it to probe sacrilege cases and false cases registered during the SAD-BJP regime, in the Assembly before the current session ends.

Talking to mediapersons later, the CM said that while the report by Narang Commission, which probed illegal mining, was ready to be presented in the House during the current Budget Session, the reports of the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and Justice Mehtab Singh Commission would be tabled in the Assembly once they were finalized. The government had set up Justice Ranjit Singh Commission and Justice Mehtab Singh Commission to probe the sacrilege cases and false cases registered during the SAD-BJP regime, respectively.

In his speech, Randhawa accused Akalis of engineering the sacrilege incidents to divert attention from their growing failures at that time.

Congress MLA wants Rs 1 cr, central govt job for Iraq victims

Congress MLA Rana Gurmeet Sodhi demanded that an all-party delegation meet the Prime Minister, seekinga central government job and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the kin of the people killed in Iraq.

CM-Khaira spat

During the question hour, there was a short but sharp exchange between Capt Amarinder and Sukhpal Khaira when the latter questioned why the government was unable to fill the vacancies in government jobs. When the CM stated that the reconstitution of the subordinate services selection board was in progress and referred to the financial situation of the state, Khaira said, “The CM has admitted that government posts are vacant due to empty coffers.

What should we make of the government’s efforts if you cannot even fill the post of clerks.” Amarinder chided the LoP saying little knowledge was a dangerous thing and that more than one lakh jobs had been given in the job fairs including 7,000 government jobs. Khaira termed the job fairs as “campus placement” and demanded exact figures to which the CM replied he should read the newspapers where reports pertaining to this appeared daily.

31,000 acres of forest land encroached

Replying to a question, Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot said 31,000 acres of forest land was under illegal occupation in the state. He said 2,200 acres had been freed till now and by July 2018, another 10,000 acres would be freed. “We will also take action on irregularities done during 10 years of your rule and will expose you,” he told SAD MLAs.

Cong MLA backs Khaira’s demand

Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra supported Khaira’s demand for an inquiry into the illegal occupation of panchayat land. Khaira had demanded the formation of an all-party committee to look into the recommendations of the Justice Kuldip Singh Committee on this issue as powerful people had illegally occupied land in the state, including around Chandigarh.

