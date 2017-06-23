Punjab Assembly passes amendment to allow serving liquor in hotels on highway

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed amendment to allow serving liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs on the highway. Earlier this week, the Punjab Cabinet had given its nod to amend a section of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, that would exempt hotels, restaurants and clubs from the Supreme Court order restricting sale of liquor within 500 metres of highways.

As per the amendment, all ambiguities would be removed and while there will be no retail vend within 500 metres of the national and state highways, these restrictions shall not apply to hotels, restaurants and clubs situated on the national and state highways.

