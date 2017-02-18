Punjab Assembly election winner may hold civic polls in advance

TALKS ABOUT holding corporation elections have begun as the new government may go for these polls a couple of months in advance. Election to the municipal corporations of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Amritsar are due in August and these five are the big and older civic bodies of Punjab. Earlier, SAD-BJP, Congress and BSP used to contest civic polls.

This time, new entrant Aam Adami Party will also be in the fray. Sources said some parties have already begun the process of identifying candidates for the corporation elections. In 2012, though the civic polls were held in May, the newly elected councillors were sworn in only after completion of the five-year tenure of the corporations in August.

The 10 municipal corporations in the state are Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Pathankot, Moga and Mohali. Phagwara, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur came into existence a couple of years ago only. Sources said if any other party comes to power in Punjab against the current incumbent of SAD-BJP combine, then that party would like to hold civic polls in advance to take full advantage of its victory.

Results of the Punjab Assembly election will be declared on March 11. A senior leader of a party informed that though it is too early to talk about corporation elections, serious talks among the parties have been going on because the winning party would be keen on taking control of the MCs, too, and victory in the Assembly may help it to win the civic polls, too.