Punjab Assembly: Budget Session from March 20

The Punjab Cabinet has decided to summon the Budget Session of the state Assembly from March 20 to March 28. The Budget for 2018-19 is likely to be presented in the House on March 24. The Budget Session will commence with Governor’s address at 11 am on March 20. The motion of thanks on Governor’s address will be moved on March 21 and would be followed by discussions on it, which will continue the next day too.

A state government spokesperson said there would be no session on March 23 on account of Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom Day. General discussion on Budget estimates will begin at 2 pm on March 26, to be continued the next day.

The discussion and voting on demands regarding Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, Appropriation Bill in respect of Budget estimates for the year 2018-19, and other legislative business would be transacted on March 28, after which the House would be adjourned sine-die.

