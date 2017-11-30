Punjab Assembly: 13 Bills, nine related to CM Amarinder Singh’s departments, passed

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh with Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra at Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh Monday. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed 13 Bills, out of which nine pertained to CM Amarinder Singh’s departments. While Amarinder himself presented three out of these nine Bills, for the rest he was helped out by his Cabinet colleagues. Amarinder heads 42 departments. As the Cabinet expansion has not taken place for last seven months, functionaries of the government say it is not possible for a minister to keep track of so many departments.

Sources said since Amarinder’s nine departments had to present Bills, his Cabinet colleagues were requested last evening to come prepared. A minister told The Indian Express that it was difficult to have studied the Bill and come prepared with answers on all aspects. Since Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had come well prepared on discussion on several Bills, they gave a tough time to ministers on several Bills. As Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa presented Punjab Co-operative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017,on behalf of Amarinder, who was present in the Assembly, AAP and SAD leaders questioned him about the deletion of kurki clause stating last kurki was done in 1986 and there was no need of the Act.

It was Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal who presented The Punjab Excise (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017. A long discussion ensued on the Bill when the opposition raised issues of illegal sale of liquor. Excise department is headed by Chief Minister himself. The Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Third Amendment) Bill, 2017, another one related to Department of Agriculture, headed by the CM himself was presented by Manpreet Badal. Punjab Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property Bill, 2017, the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers Commission Bill, 2017 and the Punjab State Council for Agricultural Education Bill, 2017 were moved by the CM himself.

The Punjab Land Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Punjab Land Improvement Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2017 — related to CM’s departments — were moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App