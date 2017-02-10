Punjab: As Jat stir picks up, last year’s horror haunts victims’ families

Families of Jat victims have been attending dharnas, like this one in Jhajjar Thursday. Express Families of Jat victims have been attending dharnas, like this one in Jhajjar Thursday. Express

Forty-year-old Bharti doesn’t recall the exact day of February 2016 when she lost her husband in the caste violence during the Jat quota stir. But she can still recall minute details of the fateful day. “I along with my children scaled the wall of our home to go to the house of a neighbour to hide when the mob almost reached our home. The mob reached their house too. Most of us were women in that house. God knows what would have happened had the military not arrived on the spot,” says Bharti.

Though Bharti managed to escape, she found the body of her husband Shyam Singh Saini (43) on the floor of a neighbour’s house, blood splashed all over.

Bharti lives in Chhavani Mohalla, also called Sainiyan Mohalla, in Jhajjar, which witnessed one of the worst caste conflicts in the state on February 21, 2016. Another resident of the mohallla, Krishan Saini, a labourer, was also killed in the violence which left many others injured.

As many 31 persons, 18 Jats and 13 non-Jats, were killed during the violence in February 2016.

“The Jat youths, except two, were killed in firing by the police or Army while all non-Jats were killed in the caste violence,” says Krishan Lal Hooda, who has written a book on the quota stir.

Many of the families who lost their sons now battle hardships even as the state government has handed over a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to each of them.

At a time when the state is witnessing renewed phase of the Jat agitation, many non-Jat families, like Bharti, fear violence though this year’s agitation has been peaceful for the past 12 days.

One thing is common among the victim families. They have all turned down the government offer to provide temporary jobs to the next of kin of victims on a monthly wage of Rs 8,100, saying they want regular government jobs.

Most of these families are landless and are battling for survival after losing their earning members. “Because of fear, we used to sleep in the house of my sister for over a month after the incident. We pulled out our younger daughter from a government college where she was pursuing her graduation. Now, she is learning stitching,” says Bharti, mother of two young daughters and one son.

Bharti’s husband Shyam Singh was a peon in Haryana PWD. “But even one year later, I don’t get monthly pension. My elder daughter Pinki had gone to the office for the pension but officials said the file was still under process,” says Bharti.

Seeking a government job for his son, Krishan Saini’s wife Anguri says, “The government has given us Rs 10 lakh as compensation. We use this money to bring domestic items and pay electricity bills. But how long we would depend on this much money.”

“My both sons had also received bullet injuries in the violence, but the government did not give any compensation to them,” says Anguri, a mother of four.

Ravinder Nandal (31) of neighbouring Rohtak district’s Bohar village was one among the two Jat youths who were killed during the caste violence in Rohtak town. “We don’t have any land. How will his wife Sapna provide food to her three kids now? At least government should provide her a regular job of a peon,” says Ravinder’s mother Satwanti. “I have also attended dharnas. We will keep fighting for the reservation,” she says.

Subhash Chander Kodan, whose son Praveen (22) was killed during the police firing in Jhajjar in February 2016, also goes to attend the dharna. “I along with my wife Sarasati attend the dharna to be part of the agitation,” says Kodan, a resident of Kablana, at a dharna site in Jhajar district.

Back to Chhavani Mohalla in Jhajjar. Armed security personnel have been deployed around the mohalla. “It’s not only case of this mohalla. Similar security has been deployed in each part of Jhajjar, a sensitive town like many others in the state,” says a state police official.

However, Raj Singh, a Jat leader, says, “The government is creating unnecessary tension in towns by staging a flag march. Our fight is against government for our rights, not with shopkeepers as they are our brothers. We will shortly hold a meeting with the shopkeepers and traders to work jointly for the peace.” Singh is Rohtak district president of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, which has given a call for the current agitation.

HC bench decides not to recuse from Jat quota case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court division bench comprising Justices SS Saron and Lisa Gill Thursday dismissed the application moved by Yadav Kalyan Sabha of Rewari seeking recusal of the two judges from hearing petitions challenging reservation to Jats and five other communities in Haryana.

Justice Saron said the application had been dismissed without imposing any cost on Sabha’s president Ranbir Singh Yadav after taking into consideration his old age. The court has also refrained from recommending contempt proceedings against Sabha’s advocate PR Yadav.

The Sabha had alleged that since both the judges hearing the case belong to the Jat Sikh community and endogamy was largely practised in their community which had considerable population in Haryana, they should recuse from hearing the case as it involves reservation to Jat Sikh community in Haryana. It was also submitted that one of the judges had close relations with the Jat and Jat Sikh communities in Haryana.

The case would now come up for hearing on February 14.